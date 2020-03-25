|
Frances Wallace
Tennessee Ridge - Frances Wallace, age 100 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Cumberland City Cemetery on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 with Rev. Bob Herndon and Scott Roby officiating.
Frances entered this life on September 18, 1919 in Cumberland City, TN, daughter to the late Samuel Thomas and Lela Reynolds Thomas. Frances was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and she will greatly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband Carter Wallace and their two sons; Alan Wallace (Donna) and Bishop Wallace . She also leaves behind her brothers Rex Thomas Jr., Bob Thomas, Homer Thomas as well as her sisters; Ethleen McIntosh, Beryl Parchman, Martha Wisdom, and Mary Sue Dascanio.
Survivors include her loving children; Sydney Wallace(Elaine), and Lela Roby (Warner). She also leaves behind three siblings; Billy Seay Thomas, Bruce Thomas, and Bernice Barnes. She will be missed by eight grandchildren , nine great grandchildren, and eleven great great grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020