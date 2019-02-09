|
Frances Woods
Clarksville - Frances Ann Woods, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.
Frances entered into this life on March 20, 1939 in Framingham, MA to the late Walter and Helen Brown Woods. She was a member of New Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by grandson, Hunter Mortagua.
Survivors include her daughters, Cheryle Timms, Laura Mortagua, Denise Pickersgill (Augustine Mortagua); son, David Pickersgill; grandchildren, Lori Beth Hall, Angel Florest, Sandie Campbell, Robert Pickersgill, John Oppenheim, William Mills, Diane Hall, Michael Karr, Bo Ridlon, Amber Timms, Thomas Timms, Jake Pickersgill, Aiyana Mortagua, Dakota Mortagua, Trevor Mortagua, and Samantha Mortagua; 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019