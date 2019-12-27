|
Francis Leland Evans
Clarksville - Francis Leland Evans of Clarksville, TN went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was 89 years old.
He was born in Sharon Springs, NY on February 17, 1930 the son of William and Beatrice Collins Evans. Francis served in the US Army, 111th Airborne Paratroopers, Fort Campbell, KY in the 1950's. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned to NY where he was a dairy farmer for several years. He moved back to this area with his family permanently, in 1967 and continued as a farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Betty Lou Price Evans; wife of 10 years, Jonel Evans; son, Wilard Evans; sister, Janis Szabo, and three brothers, Merwin, Bob, and Elwyn Evans.
Survivors include his sons, Leland and his wife, Sarah Evans, Don and his wife, Jeannine Evans; stepdaughters, Robin and her husband, Andy Kean, Lynne and her husband, Silas Compton; brothers, Floyd and his wife, Joyce Evans, Wayne and his wife, Lynda; sister, Darla Evans; grandchildren, Amanda (Jacob), Alyssa (Kyle), Brett (Megan), Rylan (Taylor), Khroy (Jenny), Kara (Wesley), and Michael.
The family will receive visitors Monday, December 30, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2930 Hwy 41 A S, Clarksville, TN.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019