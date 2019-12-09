|
Frank Devers
Adams - A Celebration of Life service for Edwin Frank Devers, age 72 of Adams, will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Lucas will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Frank passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Spring Meadows Healthcare. He was born on July 20, 1947 in Montgomery County, TN to William Marion Devers and Mary Wall Devers.
He is preceded in death by his father, William "Billy" Devers. Frank is survived by his mother, Mary Devers; wife, Betty Devers; children: Tammy Lyle, Greg (Cathy) Devers, and Steve (Pamela) Devers; brothers, Barry (Wanda) Devers, Jerry Devers, and Billy (Rhonda) Devers; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019