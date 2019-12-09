Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Devers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Devers


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Devers Obituary
Frank Devers

Adams - A Celebration of Life service for Edwin Frank Devers, age 72 of Adams, will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Lucas will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Frank passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Spring Meadows Healthcare. He was born on July 20, 1947 in Montgomery County, TN to William Marion Devers and Mary Wall Devers.

He is preceded in death by his father, William "Billy" Devers. Frank is survived by his mother, Mary Devers; wife, Betty Devers; children: Tammy Lyle, Greg (Cathy) Devers, and Steve (Pamela) Devers; brothers, Barry (Wanda) Devers, Jerry Devers, and Billy (Rhonda) Devers; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Please visit Frank's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -