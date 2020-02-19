|
Frank N. McGregor
Clarksville - Frank N. McGregor, age 95, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Belmont Village, in Nashville.
Frank was born June 15, 1924, in Hopkinsville, KY, to the late Harris E. McGregor and Sarah Maude Nuckolls McGregor. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Virginia Young McGregor; daughter, Carol McGregor Ellsworth; and brother, Allen H. McGregor.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Frank grew up on a farm in Adams, TN, attended Clarksville city schools, and worked in the family tobacco auction and farm implement businesses. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving in WWII in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian oceans. Frank loved his country and took great pride in his service. After the war he attended the University of Tennessee - Knoxville, then returned home, where he would meet Mary V. and start a family. Frank loved farming and being on his farm in Christian County, KY. Additionally, he worked many years for CEMC and was involved in numerous development and commercial real estate ventures around Clarksville. Frank was also active in church and community, serving as chairman of the board of deacons at First Baptist Church, as well as serving on and leading boards for Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, Memorial Hospital, Baptist Hospital and foundation, Rotary Club, Austin Peay Foundation, and local banks. Above all, Frank understood the value of friendship and, in addition to his faith and family, cherished the many great friends he had.
Frank is survived by his son, Wade (Mary Lee) McGregor of Brentwood, TN; daughter, Julie (Marc) Severance of Franklin, TN; son-in-law, Tom Ellsworth of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law, Margie McGregor of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Ginny Ellsworth, Paul Ellsworth, Elizabeth (Chris) Collins, Catherine (Andrew) Tuck, Caroline McDonald, Meg McGregor, Kate McGregor, and Jack McGregor; and six great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Ellsworth, Jack McGregor, Chris Collins, Andrew Tuck, and Barrett Severance. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Amos, Bill Fitzgerald, Jimmy Holleman, Reber Kennedy, and Ben Kimbrough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Foundation, 435 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
The family would like to thank Belmont Village for the love and compassion shown to Frank during his last five years.
