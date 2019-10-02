|
|
Frank Stout
Clarksville - Frank Hobert Stout age 62, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at New Providence United Methodist Church with Rev. Jodi McBryant and CLM Bill Wheeler officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the church.
Frank entered this life on June 7, 1957 in Detroit, MI to the late Hobert Stout and Eva Maria Mercer. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from Trane Company.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Stout.
Survivors include his brothers, Edgar Suckfiel, and Carlton Mercer. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Kim Jones.
