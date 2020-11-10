1/1
Frankie Proctor
1933 - 2020
Frankie Proctor

Cunningham - Frankie Proctor, age 86 of Cunningham passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Edwards Cemetery in Dickson, TN.

The family will receive friends Thursday at the cemetery from 12 noon until the hour of service.

Frankie entered this life on December 19, 1933, in Dickson, TN to the late P.G. and Sara Shelton Proctor. He was retired Civil Service from Ft. Campbell, KY, and enjoyed buying and selling farm equipment. Along with auctions, Frankie enjoyed fishing. He was a great provider to his family and loving Pawpaw to his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Perry G. Proctor, Jr. and Charles Robert "Rob" Proctor.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 65 years, Frances Thomason Proctor; sons, David (Joanne) Proctor, Bobby (Julie) Proctor, and Chris (Jill) Proctor; grandchildren, Grayson Proctor, Elliot Proctor, and Jillian Proctor; grandchildren by marriage, Ashley Baumberger and Josh (AriAnna) Fitzhugh; great-grandchildren by marriage, Gabe and Emmalin.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Edwards Cemetery
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Edwards Cemetery
