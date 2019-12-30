|
|
Fred Clement Jr.
Clarksville - Fred Clement Jr., age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 24, 1931 to the late Fred Clement and Alice Fowler Clement. Fred served his country in the United States Army for 26 years and retired as a First Sergeant. He later worked in Civil Service for another 20 years. He was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene of Clarksville, TN and often taught Sunday school there. Fred loved to bowl and was a New Orleans Saints fan. He was a part of a state championship bowling league and was on a boxing team while in the Army. His wife, Patricia, emphasizes what an amazing husband he was and that he was God's gift to her.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Clement; children: Fred Stanley Clement of Arizona, Georgette Stallsworth of Lee Sumitt, MO, and Beverly Ann Clement of Kansas City, MO; a brother, Aaron Clement (Emma); grandchildren Carlos Clement, Cherise Clement, and LaDell Maple and 12 great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Fred is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Rich Cook officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home, 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040; Phone: 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020