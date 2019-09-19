Services
Clarksville - Freda Gregory Morrison, 86, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. She was born January 20, 1933 in Madison, Indiana to the late Hubert W. Gregory and Helen Close. Freda worked in retail for most of her life and retired from Montgomery Wards and K-Mart. A few of her hobbies included crocheting and sitting in her rocking chair mastering puzzles. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Diana Morrison and Karen (Rick) Thompson, both of Clarksville, TN, one sister; Sylvia Gregory (Ron) Cotton of Orlando, FL, grandchildren; Bryan Smith, Neal Cherry, Jay Smith, and Leslie Thompson, great-grandchildren; Mackenzie Cherry, Jersee Smith, and Hali Smith. In addition to her parents, Freda is preceded in death by her loving husband of thirty-nine years, Mac O. Morrison; siblings, Robert W. Gregory, George H. Gregory, Fred W. Gregory, and Ronald D. Gregory. A funeral service for Freda will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Gateway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Derek Smith officiating. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. with a visitation from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Internment will take place immediately after service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church of Clarksville, TN. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040; Phone 931-919-2600.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
