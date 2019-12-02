|
Freddie Smith Petty
Cunningham, TN - Mr. Freddie Smith Petty, age 86 of Cunningham, TN died Friday November 29, 2019. His wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Born in White Bluff, TN on December 28, 1932 he was the son of the late Clyde L. and Etta Smith Petty and was preceded in death by his son, David S. Petty; his sibling, Brice Petty, Ann Petty Hill, Alice Petty McGee and Martha Petty. Freddie retired from Bellsouth Telephone Company where he worked in Installation and Maintenance. He was a U.S. Marine veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jonnie Sue Petty; daughters, Lori Theresa Petty Dabbs (Terry), Robin Petty Moore (Marty); brothers, Alton Petty, Harold Petty, Andrew Petty; sisters, Betty Frizzell, Kathryn Cullom, Fay Hamilton, Patti Howell, Cindy Hogue; 3 grandchildren, Megan Dabbs McCurdy (Brandon), Rachel Defranceso (Chase), Chris Petty; 4 great grandchildren, Mallory McCurdy, Morgan McCurdy, Annaleigh Defranceso, Hunter Defranceso, several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN (615)446-2808. Taylorsince1909.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019