Services
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-2808
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Petty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Smith Petty


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Smith Petty Obituary
Freddie Smith Petty

Cunningham, TN - Mr. Freddie Smith Petty, age 86 of Cunningham, TN died Friday November 29, 2019. His wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Born in White Bluff, TN on December 28, 1932 he was the son of the late Clyde L. and Etta Smith Petty and was preceded in death by his son, David S. Petty; his sibling, Brice Petty, Ann Petty Hill, Alice Petty McGee and Martha Petty. Freddie retired from Bellsouth Telephone Company where he worked in Installation and Maintenance. He was a U.S. Marine veteran.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Jonnie Sue Petty; daughters, Lori Theresa Petty Dabbs (Terry), Robin Petty Moore (Marty); brothers, Alton Petty, Harold Petty, Andrew Petty; sisters, Betty Frizzell, Kathryn Cullom, Fay Hamilton, Patti Howell, Cindy Hogue; 3 grandchildren, Megan Dabbs McCurdy (Brandon), Rachel Defranceso (Chase), Chris Petty; 4 great grandchildren, Mallory McCurdy, Morgan McCurdy, Annaleigh Defranceso, Hunter Defranceso, several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN (615)446-2808. Taylorsince1909.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -