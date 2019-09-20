Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
1940 - 2019
Clarksville - Age 78, passed away Sept. 11, 2019. He was born December 26, 1940 to the late Sam and Nannie Louise (Moody) Lyle. He was a graduate of Burt High School and employed in construction. He was also preceded in death by wife Mary Nell Trotter Lyle. Survived by children Michael (Biretta) Holmes, Alva "Denise" Holmes Vincent Lyle Sr., Manfred (Sylvia) Lyle and his beloved grandson Vincent Lyle, Jr. Siblings: Anna Bell Lyle David (Frances) Lyle, Emma Atkins, Robert (Ella Ruth) Lyle, Sam Jr. (Leona) Lyle, Lela Weaver, and Bertha (Robert) Deary a host of relatives & friends. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, 5-7, Funeral Saturday 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Cabin Row Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
