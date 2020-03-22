|
Frederick Lee Hardy
Clarksville - Frederick Lee Hardy, age 61, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Frederick was born December 24, 1958, in Shadydale, GA, to John Andrew Hardy and Annette Jackson Hardy. He served in the US Army for 24 years, having retired as a Chief Warrant Officer III.
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 27, with a private interment to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hardy is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Terry Shuman Hardy; three daughters, Sheena Wall, Monique Hardy, and Kayla Hardy; four brothers, John Hardy, Jr., Timothy Hardy, Gregory Hardy, and Quentin Hardy; two sisters, Sharon Hardy and Marion Moultry; and six grandchildren, Jayda Sanders, Shane Reed, Amaria Wall, Cameron Reed, Marcus Moon, and Aaden Ramlochan.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020