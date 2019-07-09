|
|
Galen Jones
Clarksville - Galen Craig Jones, age 19, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11 from 6:00 p.m. to the hour of service at the funeral home.
Galen entered into this life on July 9, 1999 in Montgomery County to Jeff Gilliam and Carrie Jones. He was a 2019 graduate of Northwest High School.
In addition to his parents he is also survived by his grandparents, Wynell Fisher and Lynnam Kimmely; brothers, Tommy Jones, Ryan Wilson, Zachary Jones, Joseph Jones; sisters, Ashley Jones and Emily Jones.
Please make donations to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 9, 2019