McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Galen Jones


1999 - 2019
Galen Jones Obituary
Galen Jones

Clarksville - Galen Craig Jones, age 19, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11 from 6:00 p.m. to the hour of service at the funeral home.

Galen entered into this life on July 9, 1999 in Montgomery County to Jeff Gilliam and Carrie Jones. He was a 2019 graduate of Northwest High School.

In addition to his parents he is also survived by his grandparents, Wynell Fisher and Lynnam Kimmely; brothers, Tommy Jones, Ryan Wilson, Zachary Jones, Joseph Jones; sisters, Ashley Jones and Emily Jones.

Please make donations to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 9, 2019
