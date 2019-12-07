|
Gareth Wesley Baker
Clarksville, TN - Gareth Wesley Baker (G-Man, G.W. Baker), age 38, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at his residence.
Gareth was born June 10, 1981, in Clarksville, TN, to Gary Edward Baker and Terry Lynne Mahoney Baker. He was a 1999 graduate of Northeast High School. He was a family guy and everyone's best friend. Gareth was a loving husband, son, father, brother, son-in-law, step-dad, and cousin. He will be honorably remembered for his bravery and fighting spirit and will remain a legend in both life and death.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Gareth is survived by his spouse, Stephanie Hartley-Baker; father, Gary Baker of Clarksville; mother, Terry Baker (Jim Dunn) of Clarksville; children, Miles Journey, Daniel, Elijah, Jacob, Henry, Claire, and Jupiter; brother, Cody Baker (Nora McDonald) of Madison, TN; sister, Reese-Anna Baker (Matt) Cummins of Houston, TX; and paternal grandfather, Rev. Earl L. Baker of Louisville, TN; aunts and uncles, Anthony (Alisa) Mahoney, Dana Mahoney, Scott (Cheryl) Mahoney, Linda Baker Bragg, and Chris Goad; many loving cousins; mother-in-law, Paula Markwell Griffith; and father-in-law, Stuart Michael Griffith.
Pallbearers will be Cody Baker, Mathew Cummins, Peter Nieves, Angel Gonzalez, Buck Hardin III, Brad Worley, and Michael "Smiley" Herrington. Honorary pallbearer will be Henry Hartley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019