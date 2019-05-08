Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Gary Wallace Obituary
Gary Wallace

Clarksville - Gary Wayne Wallace, age 53, of Clarksville passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of life will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Gary entered into this life on August 27, 1965, in Clarksville, TN to the late Dalton Wallace and Carolyn Young Sharp.

Survivors include his daughter, Elexus Wallace; father, Harold Sharp; siblings, Rhonda Wallace, Jeff (Sondra) Wallace, Cynthia (Rodney) Cacal, Jerry (Christine Stonefish) Wallace, and Debbie (Curtis) Stone, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
