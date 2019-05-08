|
Gary Wallace
Clarksville - Gary Wayne Wallace, age 53, of Clarksville passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of life will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Gary entered into this life on August 27, 1965, in Clarksville, TN to the late Dalton Wallace and Carolyn Young Sharp.
Survivors include his daughter, Elexus Wallace; father, Harold Sharp; siblings, Rhonda Wallace, Jeff (Sondra) Wallace, Cynthia (Rodney) Cacal, Jerry (Christine Stonefish) Wallace, and Debbie (Curtis) Stone, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 8, 2019