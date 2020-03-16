|
|
Gavin Cameron Grace
Clarksville - Gavin Cameron Grace, 44, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born September 12, 1975 in Clarksville, TN to Steve Grace and Patricia Gayle Suiter Grace. Gavin worked in construction as a brick and block mason. He loved country music and enjoyed dancing to it. Also, he liked to attend family functions.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jennie Grace; children: Aiden Grace of Derby, KS and Aliyah Maran of Clarksville, TN, parents: Steve Grace (Judy) of Shelbyville, KY and Patricia Grace (Wendell Smith) of Clarksville, TN, one brother, Matthew Grace (Glynnis) of Napa, CA; a nephew, Lake, and a niece, Ryker.
Funeral services with burial at Greenwood Cemetery were conducted on Saturday March 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020