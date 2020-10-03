1/1
Geary Durham
Geary Durham, age 76 of Cumberland City, TN, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence.

A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m Monday, October 5, 2020 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Lowry Cemetery.

The Durham family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. that evening and from 12:00p.m. until the hour of service on Monday.

Geary entered this life on August 31, 1944 in Cumberland City, Tn, son to the late James Edward Durham and Ila Mae Doty Durham.

In addition to his parents, Geary was preceded in death by his brother; Howard Durham, and brother in-law; Wendel Harrison.

Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Durham; children, Kelley Hampton (Gregg), and Kristy Herren, as well as his two loving grandchildren; Trey Hampton and Katlynn Herren. He also leaves behind his siblings Melvin (Nelda) Durham, Joyce Adams, Linda Mulkey (Marvin), and Carolyn Harrison.

Geary was a long time member of Erin Baptist Church. He enjoyed teaching about the bible and taught Sunday School for over 50 years. He was married to his beloved wife for 52 years. Most days he could be found enjoying his garden, fishing or hunting with family and friends. He also loved shopping for antiques and loved re-furnishing old furniture. Geary was most proud of his grandchildren, and could often be seen cheering them on at any sporting event they played. Serving as Pall Bearers will be Donald Bateman, Gary Bise, Scott Davis, Tracy Downs, Sam Fussell and Kerry Powell.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
October 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kenneth Self
