Gene Jackson
Cedar Hill - Gene Troyce Jackson, age 82, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.
The family will have a private memorial service with Father Anthony Lopez officiating.
Mr. Jackson was born on January 8, 1938, in Indian Mound, Tennessee to the late Cyrus Nathan and Dovie Trice Jackson, Sr. He was a retired veteran after 30 years with the U. S. Army Reserves. He was closely connected with all of his high school friends of the Woodlawn Class of 1957, where he played basketball and was very proud of his team. He enjoyed outdoors, fishing, hunting, bowling, running on the track team, and was a very avid golfer. He was very involved in youth sports, where he coached and was instrumental in creating St. Bethlehem softball league.
In addition to his parents, he his preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Jackson Hopper; brothers, infant Cyrus Jackson, Jr., and Herman Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jackson; son Troy (Beth) Jackson; daughter, Dana (Chip) Reid; sisters, Jewel Seay, Shirley Broadbent; grandchildren, Trevor (Bethany) Jackson, Tiffany Jackson, Lauren Reid, Jackson Reid; son-in-law, John Hopper; bonus grandchildren, Jonathan and Justin Hopper; and four bonus great-grandchildren.
If so desired, the family requests memorial contributions be made through the website for Clarksville Jr. Golf League at www.clarksvillecjgt.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 13 to May 15, 2020