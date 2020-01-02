Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Wheeler Obituary
Geneva Wheeler

Clarksville - Age 85 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

She was born September 7, 1934 in Clarksville to Thomas H. Barker and Annie M. Anderson Barker. She is preceded in death by her son Michael Wheeler and her parents.

She was a 1953 graduate of historical Burt High School and a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children: Marilyn Wheeler, Douglas Wheeler, and Jackie Jackson; five grandchildren: Veronica Prescott, Shandon Wheeler, Marquetta Wheeler, C. Temeca Jackson, and Derek Jackson, II; and six great grandchildren: Mark-Anthony Prescott, Jasmine (Darion) Brown, Antavia, Antonio and Samaria Wheeler, and Derek "DJ" Jackson, III. Geneva is also survived by her sister, Mae Bell Barker, sisters-in-law Mildred Wheeler, Saribel Reynolds and Donnell Barker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134/email: DONATONS @ FOUNDATION.ORG

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -