Geneva Wheeler
Clarksville - Age 85 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
She was born September 7, 1934 in Clarksville to Thomas H. Barker and Annie M. Anderson Barker. She is preceded in death by her son Michael Wheeler and her parents.
She was a 1953 graduate of historical Burt High School and a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by three children: Marilyn Wheeler, Douglas Wheeler, and Jackie Jackson; five grandchildren: Veronica Prescott, Shandon Wheeler, Marquetta Wheeler, C. Temeca Jackson, and Derek Jackson, II; and six great grandchildren: Mark-Anthony Prescott, Jasmine (Darion) Brown, Antavia, Antonio and Samaria Wheeler, and Derek "DJ" Jackson, III. Geneva is also survived by her sister, Mae Bell Barker, sisters-in-law Mildred Wheeler, Saribel Reynolds and Donnell Barker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134/email: DONATONS @ FOUNDATION.ORG
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020