1/1
Genny Williams
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genny Williams

Clarksville -

Virginia Ann Williams, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Genny entered into this life on November 14, 1955, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Jim and Ada Bell Johnson Kelley.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Kelley.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Williams; daughters, Melissa (Robert) VanDalsem, and Michelle (Billy) Mauck; brothers, Hershel Kelley, and James Earl Johnson; sisters, Brenda Walton, Lisa Allen, Patty Johnson, and Dorothy Carroll; grandchildren, Ashley Mauck, Kayla Acker, Courtney Mauck, Alexandria Karnes, Carlie VanDalsem, Lt. Crystal Lannigan, and Shaena VanDalsem; great-grandchildren, Addison, Leigh-Anna, Kayden, J.J, Presley, and Scarlett.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved