Genny Williams
Clarksville -
Virginia Ann Williams, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Genny entered into this life on November 14, 1955, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Jim and Ada Bell Johnson Kelley.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Kelley.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Williams; daughters, Melissa (Robert) VanDalsem, and Michelle (Billy) Mauck; brothers, Hershel Kelley, and James Earl Johnson; sisters, Brenda Walton, Lisa Allen, Patty Johnson, and Dorothy Carroll; grandchildren, Ashley Mauck, Kayla Acker, Courtney Mauck, Alexandria Karnes, Carlie VanDalsem, Lt. Crystal Lannigan, and Shaena VanDalsem; great-grandchildren, Addison, Leigh-Anna, Kayden, J.J, Presley, and Scarlett.
