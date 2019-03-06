Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Kentucky veterans cemetery west
Hopkinsville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Coble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Coble


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George E. Coble Obituary
George E. Coble

Clarksville - SFC Retired George E. Coble, a much decorated Vietnam Veteran passed away on February 8th at Blanchfield hospital. He was born on April 9th, 1937 in Poplar Bluff, MO. Son of Fred & Ethel Coble. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Ann Payne, Linda Clark & Lois Sellars.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife Ann Coble of 40 years, brothers William Coble & Albert Coble and sister Dorothy Thurman, daughters Lorena Pectol & Carolyn Kiyota, sons James & Eddie Coble, 7 grandkids and 4 great-grandkids.

Service will be held on March 11th at 11 o'clock at the Kentucky veterans cemetery west in Hopkinsville.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.