George E. Coble
Clarksville - SFC Retired George E. Coble, a much decorated Vietnam Veteran passed away on February 8th at Blanchfield hospital. He was born on April 9th, 1937 in Poplar Bluff, MO. Son of Fred & Ethel Coble. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Ann Payne, Linda Clark & Lois Sellars.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife Ann Coble of 40 years, brothers William Coble & Albert Coble and sister Dorothy Thurman, daughters Lorena Pectol & Carolyn Kiyota, sons James & Eddie Coble, 7 grandkids and 4 great-grandkids.
Service will be held on March 11th at 11 o'clock at the Kentucky veterans cemetery west in Hopkinsville.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019