Dr. George Harmon Wright
Dickson,TN - Visitation with the family of Dr. George Harmon Wright will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Concluding thoughts by Steve Baggett will follow visitation at 2:00 p.m. There is no formal funeral service planned. Burial will be held privately in the Dickson Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tennessee Children's Home, North Central, P.O. Box 125, Chapmansboro, TN 37035 or a .
Dr. Wright, age 90, of Dickson, TN passed away June 29, 2019, at NHC of Dickson.
Dr. Wright was the son of the late Kenneth and Ruth Ritchison Wright of Tennessee City, TN. He was preceded in death by his brother Skippy Wright of Waverly, TN and granddaughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Watson Over of Clarksville, TN.
He was a 1947 graduate of Dickson High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1947-1953. After serving in the U. S. Navy, he attended Austin Peay State College from 1954-1955. Dr. Wright then attended the Southern School of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee from 1955-1958 where he received the degree of Optometry and began his Optometric Practice in Dickson, TN alongside his uncle, Dr. Albert Wright.
Dr. Wright served the city of Dickson and surrounding communities and counties for over 50 years. He was a dedicated professional in his field of Optometry. He was a longtime member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 69 years, Virginia Wright; his four children, Mike (Lee Ellen) Wright of Thompson Station, TN, Christine (Ed) Watson of Clarksville ,TN, Pat (Wilma) Wright of Montgomery Bell State Park, Burns, TN, and Kelly (Connie) Wright of LaVergne, TN; three grandchildren, Justin Wright of Chattanooga, TN, Lydia (Jerad) Schuler of Pleasant View, TN, Ginger (Scott) Capodice of Woodbridge, VA, and four great-grandchildren, Christian Over, Jonathan Over, Katherine Capodice and Daniel Capodice; two sisters, Jeannine Wright of Nashville, TN, Barbara Lau of Dickson, TN and several nieces and nephews.\
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 7 to July 10, 2019