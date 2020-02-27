|
George Herbert Moore, Jr.
George Herbert Moore, Jr., age 74, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and again Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.
He entered this life on June 9, 1945 in Montgomery County, to the late George Herbert Moore, Sr. and Nora Lillian Castleberry Moore. He farmed the hundred year old Castlberry farm and was a Vietnam Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his half sister, Alice Marie Miner; nephews, Jeremy Christy, Steve Miner, and Gregery Miner.
He has left to cherish his memory, sister, Lillian "Jenny" Moore Christy and her husband Wilson; and close family, Dorothy Ann Groves and her husband Ed, nieces, Karen Harter and her husband Carl, Jenilee Christy and her husband, Chris Thompson, great nieces, Amanda and Abby Harter, and Verda Thompson; nephews, Nathan Harter, Ron Miner and his with Bea, Doug Miner and his wife Lucide.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Castleberry, Lonnie Castleberry, Ricky Castleberry, Allan Groves, Jeff Groves and Jim Manning.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Castleberry, Frank Biter and Hubert Sykes.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ahava Healthcare staff and Aseracare Hospice.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020