George Johnson
Clarksville - George S. Johnson 91 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
A Masonic and Funeral Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Johnson Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Johnson will be laid to rest at Milliards Prairie Cemetery in Elroy, WI. by his late wife Eunice Jean Johnson at a later date.
George was born May 16, 1928 in Cedar Grove, W.V, son of the later George and Martha Johnson Sr. He retired form the U.S. Army after 20 years of service and then retired from Civil Service at Ft. Campbell after 25 years. George was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star in Oak Grove KY.
Survivors include his son, Steven (Cindy) Johnson; daughter, Becky Egner; grandchildren, Chrystal (John) Roesle, Michael (Lindsey) Johnson, Matthew (Sarah) Egner, and Kayla (Patrick) Akers; great-grandchildren, Jack, George, and Lucy Roesle, Abby and Rhett Johnson, and Elsie Akers.
Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 17, 2019