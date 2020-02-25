|
George Lander
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for George Franklin Lander, age 84 of Clarksville, will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00PM at Sykes Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Hargrow officiating. Burial will follow in KY Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
George passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on November 3, 1935 in Cerulean, KY to George and Laurine Lander. He was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. George was a dedicated husband to his late wife, Meretta Mockabee Lander for 54 years. He was the owner of Lander Trucking. George loved visiting casinos, "family" gatherings, and "Free Pie Wednesday" at O'Charleys.
He is survived by his sister, Pauline Loving; and life-long friends, Danny and Teresa Tinsley, Regina Jack, Shawn Young, Junior Wade, and numerous loving friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020