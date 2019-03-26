George Mathis, Sr.



Woodlawn - George David Mathis, Sr. 72 of Woodlawn, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Woodlawn with Pastor Rocky Sickel officiating. Burial and U.S Navy Honors will follow at First Baptist Church of Woodlawn Cemetery.



George's family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McReynolds - Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.



George entered into this life on May 24, 1946, in Detroit, MI, son of the late, James Robert Mathis and Clara Claxton Mathis. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodlawn, and served in the United States Navy, during the Vietnam Era on the USS Coral Sea. George enjoyed riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, playing guitar, singing, and shooting guns, but above all, he loved his family the most.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Mathis, and Caroline Harris.



Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Landrum Mathis; sons, George (Jenny) Mathis, Jr., and Robert (Julia) Mathis; daughter, Lynette (Jake) Giles; children by marriage, Ricky (Kim) Knight, William Knight, Gloria (Doyle) Gant, Joyce (Rick) Sutton, and Dianna (Steve) Dodd; sisters, Judy Stepp, Linda (George) Terrien, and Dorothy (Bob) Yell; grandchildren, Amanda Mathis, Robert Mathis, Jr., Candace Mathis, Lil George Mathis, Andrew Mathis, and Jacob Giles, twelve grandchildren by marriage, and twenty-three great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be George Mathis, Jr., Robert Mathis, Jimmy Harris, Scott Harris, Jarrod Stepp, and Quinton Knight.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Woodlawn Building Fund.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary