Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Woodlawn
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Woodlawn
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Mathis Sr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Mathis Sr. Obituary
George Mathis, Sr.

Woodlawn - George David Mathis, Sr. 72 of Woodlawn, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Woodlawn with Pastor Rocky Sickel officiating. Burial and U.S Navy Honors will follow at First Baptist Church of Woodlawn Cemetery.

George's family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McReynolds - Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

George entered into this life on May 24, 1946, in Detroit, MI, son of the late, James Robert Mathis and Clara Claxton Mathis. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodlawn, and served in the United States Navy, during the Vietnam Era on the USS Coral Sea. George enjoyed riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, playing guitar, singing, and shooting guns, but above all, he loved his family the most.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Mathis, and Caroline Harris.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Landrum Mathis; sons, George (Jenny) Mathis, Jr., and Robert (Julia) Mathis; daughter, Lynette (Jake) Giles; children by marriage, Ricky (Kim) Knight, William Knight, Gloria (Doyle) Gant, Joyce (Rick) Sutton, and Dianna (Steve) Dodd; sisters, Judy Stepp, Linda (George) Terrien, and Dorothy (Bob) Yell; grandchildren, Amanda Mathis, Robert Mathis, Jr., Candace Mathis, Lil George Mathis, Andrew Mathis, and Jacob Giles, twelve grandchildren by marriage, and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be George Mathis, Jr., Robert Mathis, Jimmy Harris, Scott Harris, Jarrod Stepp, and Quinton Knight.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Woodlawn Building Fund.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now