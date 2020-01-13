|
|
George Moss
Adams - George Wendell "Buddy" Moss, age 82, of Adams, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Chris Camp officiating. Burial will follow in the Bellwood Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-8pm and again on Wednesday from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm.
Mr. Moss was born February 10, 1937 in Stewart County, TN to the late Novis Lowell and Mary Burke Moss. He was a farmer, worked at Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1990 and was a member of Olivet Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Moss was also the former owner of Moss's Coach House.
In addition to his parents Mr. Moss is preceded in death by his sisters, Signora Moss and Geneva Vogle, and his brother, Wilson Moss.
Mr. Moss is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Moore Moss; son, Richard Lane Moss of Adams; daughter, Cheryl Cherry of Adams; brother, Marshall (Deb) Moss of Adams; sisters, Joan (Bill) Riley of Adams and Sara Carter of Springfield; grandchildren, Christy (Chris) Carnall and Tiffany (Sherman) Johnson; and great-grandchildren, KayLee Carnall, McKenzie Johnson and Mallory Johnson.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.
