|
|
George R. Skinner, Jr.
Clarksville - George R. Skinner, Jr., age 89 of Clarksville, TN, went home to be with our Lord on July 31, 2019.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Sykes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Sykes Funeral Home and Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
George is survived by two sons, Timothy R. Skinner of Clarksville, TN and Phillip A. Skinner (Tina Hillman) of Newnan, GA; grandson, Auman Graham Skinner of Richmond, VA; brother Lindsey P. Skinner, Clarksville; and four nieces and nephews, Connie Harris, Barbara Skinner Myers, Benny Skinner (Sylvia) and Ricky Skinner (Debbie).
George is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Margie Ann Suiter Skinner, parents George R. Skinner, Sr. and Neva Green Skinner and brother Hassel Skinner (Angie).
George was born January 5, 1930 in Stewart County, TN. He met his future wife, Margie, while employed at the Acme Boot Company in Clarksville. They wed on March 17, 1956. Prior to Margie's passing in May 2014, he was her loving and devoted care giver for several years. They looked forward to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays when all family members would come together. George's contribution to the festivities was selecting the perfect non-store-bought country ham and preparing it using a decades old family recipe and method which became a long-standing family tradition.
For most of his career, George operated dry-cleaning businesses in Clarksville and Nashville. Those who knew him best, remember his fondness for sporty cars and trucks and his obsession for maintaining them. He enjoyed nice clothes and dressing up and often boasted that he was still able to fit into the suit he wore the day he wed.
The Lord blessed him with good health allowing him to chauffer himself about town, push mow his acre and a half yard, prepare his meals and maintain his home just days prior to his passing. He found peace and solace in the outdoors and spent many autumns cutting and splitting firewood in preparation for those long winter days that he would spend by the fire.
He was the doting grandfather to Auman, who enjoyed listening to Pa's tall tales from his adolescent years growing up on the family farm and all the mischief he was able to get himself into; and sometimes out of. Our last trip together as a family was this past May to Farmville, VA to see Auman graduate from Hampden-Sydney College. He was a proud grandpa.
He was a faithful member of Warfield Blvd. Church of Christ.
Please visit George's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019