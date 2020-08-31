1/1
George Russell "Russ" Newman
George "Russ" Russell Newman

Clarksville - George "Russ" Russell Newman, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away August 26, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Russ was born December 24, 1947 in Florala, Alabama to the late George Newman and Billie King Newman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 4, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Russ is survived by his wife, Brigitte Pirrong Newman; son, Christopher Russell Newman; brother, Terry Cain and sisters, Joann Crain, Teresa Tracy and Pat Morton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.








Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
