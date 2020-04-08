|
George Washington Brooks Jr.
Clarksville - George W. Brooks Jr., of Clarksville, Tennessee, was the son of George W. Brooks Sr. — principal of Burt High School — and Edith Brooks, a teacher at Cobb Elementary School.
He attended Burt along with his sister, Lullavee. After graduating high school in 1956, he attended Ohio State University.
He and his first wife, Regina, had one son, George W. Brooks III.
George found his passion as an entrepreneur in journalism. His love for African American people and his roots in Tennessee fueled all of his endeavors.
George was the publisher of the Clarksville Connection newspaper, which featured stories about his hometown's African American newsmakers. The paper was circulated among Clarksville natives all across America.
George continued his journalistic work well into the 2000s on the West Coast with his beloved Willa, who shared his journey for more than 40 years.
George W. Brooks Jr. passed away at age 81 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 4, 2020. He leaves to honor him his family — Willa, George III, grandson Qamar, granddaughter Diamond, sister Lullavee, nephew Rozanne, beloved niece Candi, close relatives and a lifetime of friends from Clarksville and beyond. We will love him forever.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020