Georgia Rebecca Swift Harrison

Clarksville - Georgia Rebecca Swift Harrison, 99, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville.

Georgia was born April 6, 1920, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Clay Alexander Swift and Anna Rebecca Bridges Swift. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Harrison and two brothers, Clay Swift and Curtis Swift.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Richard Wesley officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Georgia retired from the Finance Department with the State of Tennessee.

Georgia is survived by her daughter Rebecca Armstrong; brother, Horace (Betty) Swift; three grandchildren, Andrea, Rebecca, and Alex; and four great grandchildren, Kasen, Keegan, Kiha, and Gavin.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
