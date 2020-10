Gerald Kmecheck

Gerald KmecheckClarksville - Gerald George Kmecheck, age 87, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.Gerald was born on May 20, 1933, in Menominee, Michigan, to the late Samuel and Gladys Rotter Kmecheck. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and a retired TVA electrician. Gerald was a lifelong Baptist.Survivors include his son, Kristopher Kmecheck (Debbie); daughters, Susan Gruber and Marcy Mowrey (Gary); stepdaughter, Anita Stevanus; brother, Loren Kmecheck; sister, Barbara Martin; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a son, Lanny Kmecheck; and a sister, Eileen Heider.No services are planned.Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com