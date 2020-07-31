1/1
Gerald Reynolds
1936 - 2020
Clarksville - Gerald Dale Reynolds, USN (Ret.) age 84, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Gerald was born on June 1, 1936, in Peoria, IL to the late Samuel and Margie Laird Reynolds. He was Retired from The United States Navy, achieving the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class, a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and an active volunteer at Tennova Healthcare. Gerald enjoyed making rings, giving him the nickname of "Ring Man". More than anything, he enjoyed time with his family, especially on game nights.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Monty and Joseph Reynolds.

Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Reynolds; children, Jerry Reynolds, Michelle Williamson, Jennifer McCabe, and Lynda Yost; brother, Richard Reynolds; grandchildren, James Williamson, Jason Williamson, Aaron Reynolds, Trista Reynolds, Jessica Williamson, and Brandon Mercer; great-grandchildren, Calcifer Sullivan, Charles Rohan, Aurora Williamson, Destiney Sullivan, Vincent Sullivan, and Edward Gibson.

Condolence cards may be sent to P.O. Box 20935 Clarksville, TN 37042.

Online condolences may be made to www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
