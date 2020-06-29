Gertrude LaVerne Evans
Gertrude LaVerne Evans

Adams, TN - A Celebration of Life service for Gertrude LaVerne Evans, 85 of Adams, TN will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Baggett officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Gertrude passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1934 in Montgomery County, TN to Brandon and Pauline Shepherd Harrison. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-father, Herman Patterson; sister, Linda Lamoureux and brother, Dean Patterson. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Guy Evans Jr.; daughter, Candy Osborne; brother, Lonnie Patterson; sisters: Brenda Rapp, Joyce Ellis, Jean Kazee, and Margaret Jarrell; grandchildren: Amanda Sandbothe, Heather Frazier, Brandon Osborne, and Tabetha Carver; and 12 great grandchildren.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
