Gillian Deer
Clarksville - Gillian Deer, 85, Hopkinsville, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
A private family graveside service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. Due to current conditions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
A native of Chester, England, she was born April 1, 1935, the daughter of the late John Herbert Adams and Audrey Adams.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Deer (100% disabled Air Force Veteran) and granddaughter Casey Nicole Deer.
Survivors include her son, Nathan (Dawn) Deer, Clarksville, TN ; daughter, Linda (Ted) Wood, Hopkinsville; grandchildren, Diana Utley, Hopkinsville, Sabrina Wood, Hopkinsville, Dawson Deer, Clarksville, TN., and great grandchildren, Destiny Fields, Gabriella Deluca, Ashley Utley, Kristin Wiseman, and her beloved cat Jolie.
She was a long time member of the Christian County Human Society and Max's Hope Pet Rescue and an Honorary KY Colonel. She received the "Casey Deer" Humane Society Service of the year award and was honored as the Grand Marshal of the Hopkinsville Christmas parade for her tireless volunteer animal welfare advocacy.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Max's Hope at A 105-Metcalfe Drive, Hopkinsville, KY.
This classy and sassy woman will be greatly missed by all who knew her!
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020