Gladys Colleen Harris Andrews
Clarksville - Gladys Colleen Harris Andrews, age 87 passed peacefully September 11, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. A Celebration of Colleen's life will be held October 12, 2019, in the Chapel of Madison Street Methodist Church, Clarksville, TN at 11:00 am, with visitation at 10:00 am.
Colleen was born in Stewart County, TN to the late Joseph Raymond Harris and Dixle Moore Harris. After graduation from Erin High School, Colleen answered an ad for the FBI in Washington, DC. She accepted the job with the FBI, and then later she was employed by the Navy Department. While living in Washington, Colleen attended a dance at the USO, and there she met the love of her life and Soul Mate, Mark Avery Andrews. They were married in the Chapel of Madison Street Methodist Church on November 19, 1955. After the wedding, they went back to Washington, DC. They eventually moved to Duxbury, MA where they raised their four children.
Colleen was a very Loving, Caring, Supportive Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister, Colleen enjoyed Bridge, a game she called "it's a go", and her 8:00 walk on the treadmill at the "Y". Colleen always had a smile on her lips and a light in her Blue Eyes, and she would greet you at her patio door with a wave and say "come in —would you like some coffee"? Or, "I'll put the coffee on".
Colleen is preceded in death by her late parents, her brother Ernest Cleveland "Teetle" Harris, and her loving husband of 63 years, Mark Avery Andrews. Left to cherish her memory is her children, Laura Andrews, Bellevue, TN, Stephen (Michelle) Andrews, Plymouth, MA, David (Kathy) Andrews, Millis, MA and Janice Hanrahan, Hanover, MA, brothers, Billy Ray (Pia) Harris, Wickenburg, AZ, Melvin (Sue) Harris, Brentwood, TN, sister, Shirley Harris (Calvin) Moore, Clarksville, TN, and six grandchildren: Sarah Andrews, Kaitlin (Brian) Gobel, Nicole Hanrahan, Jackie Hanrahan, Ryan Andrews and Josh Andrews.
Colleen has numerous nephews, 1 niece, two great-nephews and one great-niece. We are left with a hole in our heart, but we know you are with your True Love, and we find comfort in that.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019