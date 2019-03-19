|
Gladys Marie Hollis Batey
Clarksville - Gladys Marie Hollis Batey, age 95 of Clarksville, passed away March 18, 2019 at Clarksville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Craig Cross officiating. Burial will follow at Nanney-Hollis Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Gladys entered into this life December 20, 1923 in Montgomery County, TN, to the late David and Maggie James Hollis. She was a member of Walton's Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Barney Batey; son, Billy Ray Batey; daughter, June Batey Nicholson, and brothers, Gilmer Hollis, and Raymond Hollis.
Survivors include her son, Joe (Paula) Batey; daughter, Joyce (James) Batey Jennings; grandchildren, Nathan Batey, Darryl Batey, Jeff Jennings, Marcy Bullard, Lisa Meadows, Angel Jennings, Holly Batey, Lexy Batey, and Ty Sheldon, twenty great-grandchildren, and sisters, Rebecca Hurtt, and Maggie Lee Oliver.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019