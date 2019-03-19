Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Batey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Marie Hollis Batey


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Marie Hollis Batey Obituary
Gladys Marie Hollis Batey

Clarksville - Gladys Marie Hollis Batey, age 95 of Clarksville, passed away March 18, 2019 at Clarksville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Craig Cross officiating. Burial will follow at Nanney-Hollis Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Gladys entered into this life December 20, 1923 in Montgomery County, TN, to the late David and Maggie James Hollis. She was a member of Walton's Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Barney Batey; son, Billy Ray Batey; daughter, June Batey Nicholson, and brothers, Gilmer Hollis, and Raymond Hollis.

Survivors include her son, Joe (Paula) Batey; daughter, Joyce (James) Batey Jennings; grandchildren, Nathan Batey, Darryl Batey, Jeff Jennings, Marcy Bullard, Lisa Meadows, Angel Jennings, Holly Batey, Lexy Batey, and Ty Sheldon, twenty great-grandchildren, and sisters, Rebecca Hurtt, and Maggie Lee Oliver.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now