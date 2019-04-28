Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Tankersley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Hawes Tankersley


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn Hawes Tankersley Obituary
Glenn Hawes Tankersley

Clarksville - Glenn Hawes Tankersley, 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Glenn was born on September 4, 1945, in Augusta, GA to the late Luther Leondus Tankersley and Frances Norman Tankersley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Glenn Hawes Tankersley, Jr.; and four brothers, Luther Tankersley, Gene Tankersley, Bobby Tankersley, and Donald Tankersley.

Glenn was a US Army veteran and a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, April 30, at 4:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry King and Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Patti Hodges Tankersley; three sons, Lane Patrick Tankersley of Clarksville, Landon Lewis (Carrie) Tankersley of Clarksville, and Christopher Douglas Hilliard of North Carolina; three daughters, Laura Ann (Vernon) Greene of Cunningham, TN, Michele Jones of North Carolina, and Maria Sierra Hilliard of Mt. Juliet,TN; one brother, Norman Tankersley of Florida; one sister, Elizabeth Smith of Georgia; and two great grandchildren, Adley and Ryan.

Pallbearers will be Logan Nicholson, Logan Wallace, Andrew Browning, Eric Webb, Keith Parker, and Eddie Sinks. Honorary pallbearers will be Arthur "Doc" Richardson, Steve Thompson, Wayne Greene, and Mike Barbee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2269 Seven Mile Ferry Road, Clarksville, TN 37040; or to Manna Cafe, 1319 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now