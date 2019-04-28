|
|
Glenn Hawes Tankersley
Clarksville - Glenn Hawes Tankersley, 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Glenn was born on September 4, 1945, in Augusta, GA to the late Luther Leondus Tankersley and Frances Norman Tankersley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Glenn Hawes Tankersley, Jr.; and four brothers, Luther Tankersley, Gene Tankersley, Bobby Tankersley, and Donald Tankersley.
Glenn was a US Army veteran and a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, April 30, at 4:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry King and Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, and Tuesday, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Patti Hodges Tankersley; three sons, Lane Patrick Tankersley of Clarksville, Landon Lewis (Carrie) Tankersley of Clarksville, and Christopher Douglas Hilliard of North Carolina; three daughters, Laura Ann (Vernon) Greene of Cunningham, TN, Michele Jones of North Carolina, and Maria Sierra Hilliard of Mt. Juliet,TN; one brother, Norman Tankersley of Florida; one sister, Elizabeth Smith of Georgia; and two great grandchildren, Adley and Ryan.
Pallbearers will be Logan Nicholson, Logan Wallace, Andrew Browning, Eric Webb, Keith Parker, and Eddie Sinks. Honorary pallbearers will be Arthur "Doc" Richardson, Steve Thompson, Wayne Greene, and Mike Barbee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2269 Seven Mile Ferry Road, Clarksville, TN 37040; or to Manna Cafe, 1319 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019