Glenn Hodges
Clarksville - A funeral service for Glenn Hugh Hodges, age 82 of Clarksville, TN, will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Larry Robertson will officiate. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00 PM and again on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Glenn passed away on April 24, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living surrounded by family. Born on March 24, 1937, in Clarksville, TN to Marshall and Nancy (Smith) Hodges, he was the youngest of 7 children.
As a veteran, Glenn served in the Air Force from 1958-1961. He then spent most of his career as a truck driver which fulfilled his sense of adventure and exploratory nature. However, his true passion was music. He was a talented guitarist with a beautiful singing voice who started playing music as a child and continued all his life. He also had a sharp wit and loved to laugh. Glenn enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, time outdoors, and visiting the beach.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Jennifer of 46 years; children, Craig (Angel) Hodges, Debbie(Dave) Daniels, Michelle Hodges, and Frederick Persinger III; grandchildren, Sarah Daniels, Will Daniels, Paul Hodges, Graci Hodges, Mattie Hodges, and Mitchell Hodges: and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and six older siblings.
A special thank you to everyone at Brookdale Senior Living for their loving care and support during his brief stay. We would also like to acknowledge AsceraCare Hospice for their compassion and assistance in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019