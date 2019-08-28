|
Gloria Baird
Clarksville - Gloria King Baird, 90, of Clarksville passed away at her residence August 6, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12 noon, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Gloria entered into this life on January 27, 1929 in Worthington, MN to the late Benedict and Nellie Jones King. She retired from Pacific Bell Company. Gloria was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and enjoyed spending her time hiking outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, David Allen Baird.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 50 years, Ken Baird Sr.; son, R. Christopher Jones; Kenneth Baird, Jr., Robert Baird; daughter, Patricia Dearfield; and numerous grand children and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019