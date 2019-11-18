|
Gloria Virginia Woolston
Clarksville, TN - Gloria Virginia Woolston, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Gloria was born September 30, 1936, in Loudon County, TN, to the late John Dexter Rogers and Mattie Lorene Seay. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, James F. Woolston; one son, Edward Woolston; one brother, Ricky Harvey; and one grandchild.
Mrs. Woolston was a member of Discover Life (Clarksville Church of God). She was a CNA and a member of Women of Virtue Widows Ministry. Her hobbies included spoiling her grandchildren, baking, puzzles, and music. Gloria also enjoyed bargain shopping, her favorite of which was Goodwill.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, November 20, at 4:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Brian Lindsey, Rev. Betty Coghill, and Rev. Jon Lockwood officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Gloria is survived by two sons, James E. (Lina) Woolston and Jeffry (Donna) Woolston, both of Clarksville; three daughters, Karen Woolston of Clarksville, Donna (Dwight) Peterson of Panama City Beach, FL, and Debra (Joe) Lewis of Tifton, GA; one brother, Harlis Rogers of Fayetteville, NC; three sisters, Carolyn Rogers of Ocoee, FL, Judy Purdy of Lenoir City, TN, and Josie Smith of Lenoir City, TN; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Women of Virtue Widows Ministry, 1112 Ridgeway Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019