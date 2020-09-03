Gloria Werner
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Gloria Jean Knauff Werner, age 78 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 PM until the hour of service at the church. Gloria passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 26, 1942 in Portsmouth, OH to Estel and Ellen Miller Knauff. Her greatest joy was being with her family.
In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Werner; daughter, Robin Munis; brother, Sandy Knauff; sisters: Georgiann Allen, Willladean Knauff, Judy Hanners, Bonna Puckett, Mary Knauff, Geraldine Davis, and Leona Knauff.
She is survived by her son, Artie (Missy) Werner; daughters, Kim (Mike) Roberts and Cheryl (Jay) Premus; grandchildren: Alec (Phoebe) Werner, Chad McClanahan, Travis Bell, Kayla (Adam) Premus, Lauren (Josh) Williams, Robb (Celeste) Bell, and Rory Munis; 9 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Bell; and sister, Carol Davis.
The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice and Amedysis Home Health for their care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1324 Gholson Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Please visit Gloria's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
and share a memory with the family.