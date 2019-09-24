|
Grace Winn
Chapmansboro - Age 79, Died September 20,2019. Survived by husband, Jimmy Winn; son Vann (Susan) Winn; daughter, Pam Winn; sisters, Bernice Key and Willie Ann Moulton; 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services 11:00AM, Wednesday, September 25th at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville. Visitation 4-8:00PM, Tuesday, and again Wednesday beginning at 10:00AM until the hour of service at 11:00AM. Full obituary at www.austinandbell.com. AUSTIN & BELL-Pleasant View,615-746-4433
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019