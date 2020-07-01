1/
Grady Lynn Sanders
Grady Lynn Sanders

Clarksville - Grady Lynn Sanders, age 87, passed away June 30, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.

Grady was born June 8, 1933, in Ladonia , TX to the late Earl Clinton Sanders and Forrest Terry Sanders. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Betty Sanders.

Grady was a retired U.S Army Sergeant Major, and served 31 years on Active Duty from 1951-1982. He was a Korean War and Vietnam War Veteran. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, 3 Bronze Stars, and was an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.

Grady is survived by his wife, Yoshie Miyatake, Clarksville; sons, James (Dawn) Sanders (California), Terry Sanders (Georgia), Grady Sanders, Jr. (Clarksville); sister, Betty Lou Coppinger; brother, Bobby (Gayle) Neal Sanders; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held, Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the hour of service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.








Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
