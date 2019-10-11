|
Grady Trainor
Clarksville - Grady Trainor, age 90, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Clarksville of natural causes. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Rosser officiating and burial to follow with full military honors in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Trainor was born on January 24, 1929, in Isola, MS, to the late Grady Trainor and Letha Bearden Trainor Donald. Grady was a former member of Bethel Methodist Church in Oak Grove. He also was a member of Ft. Campbell Federal Credit Union, TN Farm Bureau, the American Legion, and the KY & TN Chapter Association of United States Army. He was the owner and operator of Trainor Rentals for over 40 years and had previously been a realtor at Byers and Harvey. He served for 31 years and retired as a Command Sergeant Major from the United States Military. During those 31 years, two years were in the Navy during WWII, he did five tours in Korea, two tours in Vietnam, during which time he was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Annetta Jane Faulkner Trainor in 2009, and one brother.
Survivors include his son, Bradley Jay Trainor and his wife Gergana Trainor of Baltimore, MD; his daughter, LaNita Trainor Miller and her husband Robert B. Miller, III of Leola, PA; three brothers; four sisters; three grandchildren, Rachael Anne Miller Fry, Robert B. Miller IV, Krassi Trainor; three great grandchildren, Robert B. Miller V, Gilbert Christopher Fry, David Hudson Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery West in Hopkinsville for a memorial brick online or mailed to 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd. Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019