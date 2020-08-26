Gray NolenErin -Gray Nolen, age 90 of Erin, Tennessee passed away August 25, 2020 at his home after an extended illness.Gray was a high tenor singer traveling several years over middle and west Tennessee and southern Kentucky singing southern gospel music with The Erin Quartet. Throughout this singing ministry, Gray's most requested song was "I Found a Hiding Place", recorded by the group in the late 1960's. Another favorite was the song "Blessed Jesus Loves You Too". He joined the group in two more recordings made in the 1970's and traveled many miles over the years singing in churches, and at various events.While he rarely played in public, Gray was a talented musician, playing several instruments with ease. Playing quietly in the background of his home, his guitar style was steady, smooth and feather-light. He was a great influence and encouragement to the music ministries of his children Beverly, Joel and Ginger.In later years Gray married Laverne H. Young of Clarksville and became "Paw" to three grown children Linda, Randy and Michael and their families. Gray and Laverne loved many church friends and families as their own. They especially enjoyed traveling with the Songsmen Quartet with Gray singing tenor once again.Gray was a retired TVA pipefitter, and an avid gardener. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Clarksville, and a 60-year member of the Wisdom Lodge in Erin. He was a Mason, a Shriner, and a member of The Scottish Rite, The York Rite, and The Eastern Star.He was born June 23, 1930, the son of the late Thomas B. and Carrie Beard Nolen and was the seventh of eight children. They grew up on a Guices Creek farm in Cumberland City. Gray was a veteran, serving in Korea.He is preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Joy Lynn Nolen, his wife of 27 years, Laverne Harris Young, and older siblings George Nolen, Cornelius (Bo) Nolen, Doris Adams, Susie Lee Dowdy, Hugh Thomas Nolen, and Sallye Clark.Gray sang for many funeral services during his singing years and was often asked to sing the song What Will I Leave Behind recorded in the 1970's. He will be missed by those he loved. He is survived by his children Beverly (Rhonda) Nolen, Joel (Sherry) Nolen, Ginger Nolen (Sandy) Fussell, Linda Young (Donald) Harris, Randy (Susan) Young, Michael (Sherry) Young, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews along with his younger sibling Guinn (Mary) Nolen. After his wife passed in 2015, Gray returned to Erin where loyal and loving caregivers Janet Jones, Becky Gooden and Sharon Ray assisted the family in administering care in the home. Asceracare staff provided Gray and the family with excellent hospice support.Funeral services will be at Nave Funeral Home in Erin at 12:00pm Friday August 28, with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. The visitation will be Thursday, August 27, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a Masonic Funeral Service at 5:00pm. Pallbearers are Brandon Nolen, Kyle Nolen, Wesley Nolen, Mason Nolen, Blake Nolen, Nolen Fussell, and Jack Vernon. Honorary pallbearers are the families of the Songsmen Quartet. Masks will be made available at the door and are strongly encouraged. The Funeral Service will also be live-streamed via Nave Funeral Home's Facebook page.Interment at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Erin, Tennessee.