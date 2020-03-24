|
|
Gregory "Jason" Davies
Clarksville - Gregory "Jason" Davies, age 57, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Jason was born October 3, 1962, in Clarksville, TN, to Jane Brake (Landon) and Terry Davies. Jason was a 1981 graduate of Clarksville Academy and was active in sports. He was a man of faith and a member of the Sango United Methodist Church.
A private family service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020. Due to national pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his beloved sister Amy Lynne Mobley and cousin Jimmy Mason (Lori). He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordan and Madolyn Evans and aunt and uncle Amy and Bob Tribble.
Memorials may be made to Sango United Methodist Church General Fund, 3301 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020