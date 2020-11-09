1/1
Gregory Lyle
1957 - 2020
Gregory Lyle

Clarksville -

Gregory V. Lyle, age 63, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Pat VanDyke officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Gregory entered this life on August 16, 1957 in Wyandotte, MI to the late Ernest and Mildred Swift Lee. He was a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville where he was active in the tech ministry. Gregory enjoyed computers and guns.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Wilson Lyle; sister, Brend James, and her husband Rick.

Memorial donations may be made to Nashville Mission or Loaves & Fishes.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
