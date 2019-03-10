Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Ray Gill


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Ray Gill Obituary
Gregory Ray Gill

Clarksville - Gregory Ray Gill, age 58, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.

Gregory was born August 11, 1960, in Clarksville, TN, to Joann Whitehead Gill and the late Edward Ray Gill. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Gill Allen.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his companion of 15 years, Gloria Guthrie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kenwood Baptist Church, 922 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN 37042.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now