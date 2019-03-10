|
Gregory Ray Gill
Clarksville - Gregory Ray Gill, age 58, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.
Gregory was born August 11, 1960, in Clarksville, TN, to Joann Whitehead Gill and the late Edward Ray Gill. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Gill Allen.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his companion of 15 years, Gloria Guthrie.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kenwood Baptist Church, 922 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN 37042.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019