Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Gudrun Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gudrun Leon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gudrun Leon Obituary
Gudrun Leon

Clarksville - Gudrun Maria Leon, 63 of Clarksville, TN passed away on December 23, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bishop Ignacio Leon and Rev. Jeremy Duranceau officiating. The Leon Family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home.

Gudrun was born November 16, 1956 in Erlensee, Germany; daughter of the late Reinhold and Elisabeth Traxel Laue.

Gudrun worked as an accountant and personal assistant for Jerry Winn for over 20 years. Gudrun enjoyed reading, gardening and especially spending time with her grandkids, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and maternal aunt LieseLolte Lucas.

Survivors include her husband, Victor Joel Leon; son, Victor Joel Leon Jr. (Joanie Leon); daughter, Elisabeth Marie Ramirez (Brian Ramirez); granddaughters, Allyson Leon, Anna Claire Leon, Zariella Ramirez, Zienna Ramirez, and Elli Ramirez; grandsons, Andrew Leon and Boston Ramirez.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gudrun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now