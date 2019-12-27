|
Gudrun Leon
Clarksville - Gudrun Maria Leon, 63 of Clarksville, TN passed away on December 23, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bishop Ignacio Leon and Rev. Jeremy Duranceau officiating. The Leon Family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home.
Gudrun was born November 16, 1956 in Erlensee, Germany; daughter of the late Reinhold and Elisabeth Traxel Laue.
Gudrun worked as an accountant and personal assistant for Jerry Winn for over 20 years. Gudrun enjoyed reading, gardening and especially spending time with her grandkids, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and maternal aunt LieseLolte Lucas.
Survivors include her husband, Victor Joel Leon; son, Victor Joel Leon Jr. (Joanie Leon); daughter, Elisabeth Marie Ramirez (Brian Ramirez); granddaughters, Allyson Leon, Anna Claire Leon, Zariella Ramirez, Zienna Ramirez, and Elli Ramirez; grandsons, Andrew Leon and Boston Ramirez.
Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020